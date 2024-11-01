Vietnam: Data Center Industry Sees Significant Expansion

November 1, 2024_ Vietnam’s data center industry is poised for significant expansion thanks to recent investment reforms and a commitment to improving digital infrastructure. With a more open investment environment, Vietnam is positioning itself as a key player in the Southeast Asian data center landscape, attracting investment from groups such as Hyosung and international technology companies. The expansion of the sector is expected to create around 10,000 jobs and contribute to the country’s economic growth. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. Currently, the data center market in Vietnam is dominated by local companies such as VNPT and Viettel, but international interest is increasing, with growth forecast to exceed $1.26 billion by 2030.