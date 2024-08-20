Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Decreasing Maritime Rates and Growing Port Traffic

August 20, 2024_ The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) announced a recent decrease in maritime freight rates, down 4% from the previous week. In...

Vietnam: Decreasing Maritime Rates and Growing Port Traffic
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ The Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA) announced a recent decrease in maritime freight rates, down 4% from the previous week. In the first half of 2024, the volume of cargo through Vietnamese ports reached 501.117 million tons, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Shipping rates decreased across all routes, with a significant 20-30% decline on the Asia-US West Coast route. The VMA expects this downward trend to continue, suggesting Vietnamese businesses to establish long-term contracts to mitigate the impact of rate fluctuations. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam, with its open economy, plays a crucial role in the global supply chain.

