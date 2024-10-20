Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Delays in Infrastructure Projects Cause Significant Economic Losses

October 19, 2024_ Delays in infrastructure projects in Vietnam are causing serious economic and traffic problems, with many public works projects...

Vietnam: Delays in Infrastructure Projects Cause Significant Economic Losses
20 ottobre 2024
October 19, 2024_ Delays in infrastructure projects in Vietnam are causing serious economic and traffic problems, with many public works projects stalled for years. One example is the third phase of the Circular Road 2 project in Ho Chi Minh City, which has been idle for four years, hampering the development of urban traffic. In addition, the Biên Hòa - Vũng Tàu highway project has suffered repeated delays in land release, jeopardizing its construction. These issues not only affect the local economy, but also jeopardize the stability of the companies involved, as reported by tuoitre.vn. The situation requires urgent action to avoid further losses and ensure the progress of the country's infrastructure.

