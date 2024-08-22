Vietnam: Departure ceremony for disabled athletes ahead of Paris 2024 Paralympics

August 21, 2024_ A starting ceremony for Vietnamese disabled athletes who will participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled from August 28 to September 8, was held on August 20 in Ho Chi Minh City. The head of the Vietnamese delegation, Nguyen Hong Minh, stressed the importance of this competition to improve the athletes' skills. The local government has set the goal of winning one or two medals during the games, with a delegation of 14 members, including seven athletes. The source of this news is Việt Nam News. The athletes will represent Vietnam in three sports: athletics, swimming and weightlifting, with a special focus on power lifter Le Van Cong, who has already won medals in previous editions of the Paralympics.