Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Designer Phan Dang Hoang presents his collection in Milan

September 9, 2024_ Young Vietnamese designer Phan Dang Hoang, 24, will debut his collection "Ceramics" during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025,...

Vietnam: Designer Phan Dang Hoang presents his collection in Milan
September 9, 2024_ Young Vietnamese designer Phan Dang Hoang, 24, will debut his collection "Ceramics" during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, which will be held at Palazzo Reale in Milan. The collection celebrates the beauty of Vietnamese women, drawing inspiration from silk paintings by artist Nguyen Phan Chanh and ceramic art, reinterpreting historical images in a modern way. Hoang, a graduate of the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, was recently included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia for the Arts list, recognizing him as one of the continent's most influential young artists. The news is reported by english.vov.vn. This event represents an important opportunity for the designer to showcase Vietnamese culture in one of the most prestigious fashion stages in the world.

