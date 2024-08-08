Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
13:39
Vietnam: Devastating fire in a furniture company in Đồng Nai

08 August 2024_ A serious fire hit Shing Mark Vina, a company specialized in the production of wooden furniture for export, located in the Bàu Xéo...

Vietnam: Devastating fire in a furniture company in Đồng Nai
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ A serious fire hit Shing Mark Vina, a company specialized in the production of wooden furniture for export, located in the Bàu Xéo industrial area, in the Trảng Bom district, Đồng Nai province. The fire was discovered around 9.30pm, when residents and workers noticed smoke and flames coming from the plant. Despite the immediate intervention of the firefighters, the flames spread rapidly, enveloping the entire structure. The firefighting operations continued until late at night, with the assistance of the local police force. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. Đồng Nai is a province in southern Vietnam, known for its industrial zones and production of goods for export.

