Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Developing Electric Vehicle Power Grid

August 10, 2024_ Vietnam is facing the need to develop a compatible electricity grid to support the increase in electric vehicles in the country. This development is crucial to ensure adequate infrastructure that can support the growing demand for energy for vehicle charging. Vietnamese authorities are planning significant investments to modernize and expand the electricity grid, in order to facilitate the transition to more sustainable mobility. The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote the use of renewable energy in the transportation sector. This news is reported by Việt Nam News Weekend. The Vietnamese government is also working to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles through tax policies and consumer subsidies.

