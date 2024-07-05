Vietnam: Development of waste-to-energy plants to address environmental problems

5 July 2024_ With the advent of waste-to-energy technology, the concepts of 'environment and economy' can progress together without having to sacrifice one for the other. The Vietnamese government has repeatedly reiterated the importance of not compromising the environment for economic growth. Currently, Vietnam is among the top 20 countries in the world for waste, with an average of 1.2 kg of waste generated per person per day. Most waste ends up in landfill, but waste-to-energy systems offer a sustainable solution. According to Việt Nam News, Vietnam has 15 waste-to-energy plants under construction, with three already operational, including the largest, the Sóc Sơn plant. These plants not only reduce the volume of waste but also generate renewable energy, contributing positively to the environment.