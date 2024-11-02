Vietnam: Digital Transformation as a Key to Social and Economic Progress

November 2, 2024_ Digital transformation in Vietnam is seen as a key opportunity to improve the lives of citizens by providing safer and more accessible services in various sectors such as health and education. FPT Group Chairman Trương Gia Bình stressed the importance of training a skilled workforce to support the digital economy and highlighted the need for a radical change in the education system. In addition, the Vietnamese government is investing in digital infrastructure to ensure equitable and sustainable access for all citizens. The news is reported by nhandan.vn. Digital transformation is seen as crucial to the future of Vietnam, with the aim of positioning the country among the most advanced nations in the global context.