Vietnam: Discussion on school violence and substance use among young people

September 29, 2024_ A discussion session was held on September 28, 2024 at the Parliament House for the second edition of the Children's Parliament in Vietnam, with the participation of 306 young representatives. Participants addressed crucial issues such as preventing school violence and the use of substances such as tobacco and drugs in schools. During the discussion, it was revealed that school violence is a growing problem, often influenced by family and social dynamics, while the use of e-cigarettes among young people has become increasingly common. The news was reported by thanhnien.vn. The Children's Parliament is an important initiative to engage young people in discussions on issues that directly affect them, promoting a safer and healthier educational environment.