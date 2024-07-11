Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Do Thi Anh Nguyet e Le Duc Phat portabandiera alle Olimpiadi di Parigi

Vietnam: Do Thi Anh Nguyet e Le Duc Phat portabandiera alle Olimpiadi di Parigi
11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt and Lê Đức Phát will be Vietnam's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt is a talented archer, while Lê Đức Phát is a top-level badminton player. Their selection as flag bearers reflects their sporting achievements and their commitment to representing Vietnam internationally. The opening ceremony will be held on July 26, 2024, marking the official start of Olympic competitions. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Vietnam's participation in the Paris Olympics is seen as an opportunity to showcase the talent and dedication of Vietnamese athletes.

