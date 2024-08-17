Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Donation Project Supports Cancer Patients
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ A new donation project in Vietnam is helping cancer patients live dignified lives by providing much-needed support and resources. The initiative focuses on providing medical and psychological care, as well as providing support materials to improve the quality of life of patients. Thanks to this project, many patients have access to care and support that they would otherwise be unable to afford, helping to reduce social isolation and improve overall well-being, Việt Nam News Weekend reported. This project represents a major step forward in the fight against cancer in Vietnam, a country that is facing a surge in the number of cases of the disease.

