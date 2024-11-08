Vietnam: Dong Exchange Rate Sees Historic Increase Against Dollar

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 08, 2024_ The State Bank of Vietnam increased the central exchange rate of the Vietnamese Dong against the US dollar to a record high of VNĐ24.283 per dollar. This increase came amid a sharp appreciation of the dollar following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election. Despite this, the dollar buying and selling rates for commercial banks remained unchanged. Analysts warn that the Dong may continue to face downward pressure due to the new US government's international trade policies, Việt Nam News reported. Forecasts indicate that the increase in the dollar's value may negatively affect the Vietnamese economy and banking sector.

