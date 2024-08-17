Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Dong Nai presents a new tourist route to enhance its history and culture

Vietnam: Dong Nai presents a new tourist route to enhance its history and culture
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
August 17, 2024_ Đồng Nai Province in Vietnam has announced plans to develop a new tourism route that will highlight its rich history and culture. This project aims to attract local and international visitors by offering an immersive experience in the region's traditions and cultural heritage. The route will include historical sites, cultural events and handicraft activities, thus promoting sustainable tourism. Đồng Nai, known for its historical and cultural importance, is set to become a top tourist destination, as reported by Việt Nam News Weekend. The project is part of a larger initiative to enhance Vietnam's cultural and natural resources, contributing to the region's economic development.

