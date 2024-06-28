Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Driving with any level of alcohol in your blood is prohibited

Vietnam: Driving with any level of alcohol in your blood is prohibited
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 28, 2024_ Vietnam's National Assembly has approved a ban on driving with any level of alcohol in the blood. The deputies agreed that without stringent measures, the risk of traffic violations and accidents will increase. This decision aims to improve road safety and reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents. The new law represents a significant step in the fight against drunk driving in the country. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The National Assembly of Vietnam is the country's supreme legislative body, responsible for creating and passing laws.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
t Nam News significant step site Vi strada
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza