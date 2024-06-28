Vietnam: Driving with any level of alcohol in your blood is prohibited

June 28, 2024_ Vietnam's National Assembly has approved a ban on driving with any level of alcohol in the blood. The deputies agreed that without stringent measures, the risk of traffic violations and accidents will increase. This decision aims to improve road safety and reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents. The new law represents a significant step in the fight against drunk driving in the country. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The National Assembly of Vietnam is the country's supreme legislative body, responsible for creating and passing laws.