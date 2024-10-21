Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Economic and Social Development Goals to 2030

October 20, 2024_ Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, ranking among the world's top 30...

Vietnam: Economic and Social Development Goals to 2030
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, ranking among the world's top 30 economies by GDP. At a national conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presented the guidelines for the economic and social development plan for 2026-2030, highlighting the importance of infrastructure projects such as the North-South high-speed railway and the establishment of Huế City as a central body. Economic growth in 2024 is expected to exceed the targets set by Parliament, with GDP per capita increasing and the quality of life improving. The news is reported by vtv.vn. The Vietnamese government is committed to ensuring economic and social stability, addressing post-pandemic challenges and promoting a favorable investment environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economic growth favorable investment environment Gross Domestic Product city as
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza