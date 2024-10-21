Vietnam: Economic and Social Development Goals to 2030

October 20, 2024_ Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, ranking among the world's top 30 economies by GDP. At a national conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presented the guidelines for the economic and social development plan for 2026-2030, highlighting the importance of infrastructure projects such as the North-South high-speed railway and the establishment of Huế City as a central body. Economic growth in 2024 is expected to exceed the targets set by Parliament, with GDP per capita increasing and the quality of life improving. The news is reported by vtv.vn. The Vietnamese government is committed to ensuring economic and social stability, addressing post-pandemic challenges and promoting a favorable investment environment.