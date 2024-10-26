Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Economic and social discussions underway in Parliament

October 26, 2024_ The Parliament of Vietnam is devoting today to discussions on the economy and society, especially to evaluate the results of the...

Vietnam: Economic and social discussions underway in Parliament
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ The Parliament of Vietnam is devoting today to discussions on the economy and society, especially to evaluate the results of the 2024 economic and social development plan and plan for 2025. The topics covered include the implementation of the law and the management of the state budget, with a focus on financial planning for the period 2025-2027. In addition, the amendment of the energy law and the regulation of long-term land use will be discussed. This news is reported by tuoitre.vn. These discussions are crucial for the economic future of Vietnam, a rapidly growing country in Southeast Asia.

