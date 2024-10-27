Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Economic collaboration with Italy through SACE and SCIC

October 26, 2024_ A delegation from Vietnam, led by Deputy Chairman of the State Capital Management Commission (CMSC) Nguyễn Cảnh Toàn, visited Italy...

Vietnam: Economic collaboration with Italy through SACE and SCIC
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ A delegation from Vietnam, led by Deputy Chairman of the State Capital Management Commission (CMSC) Nguyễn Cảnh Toàn, visited Italy for meetings with major economic groups such as SACE, CDP and SIMEST. During these meetings, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between SCIC, a Vietnamese state entity, and SACE, the Italian export credit insurance agency, to facilitate cooperation and investment between the two countries. The delegation also discussed investment opportunities in key sectors, highlighting the importance of Vietnam as a strategic partner for Italy in the Asian market. The news was reported by baotintuc.vn, underlining the mutual commitment to strengthen economic ties between Vietnam and Italy. This agreement represents a significant step towards greater trade and investment integration between the two nations.

