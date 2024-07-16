Vietnam: Economic cooperation with Italy strengthened

15 July 2024_ Vietnam and Italy commit to implementing the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through specific action programs, marking an important turning point in economic cooperation. Italy, one of the first Western European countries to support Vietnam, is now Vietnam's third largest trading partner in the EU. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $2.85 billion, with a trade surplus for Vietnam of $1.43 billion. According to congthuong.vn, Italy is also a major investor in Vietnam, with 153 projects worth more than $536 million. The visit of Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên to Italy for the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting represents an opportunity to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.