Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Economic cooperation with Italy strengthened

15 July 2024_ Vietnam and Italy commit to implementing the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through specific action programs, marking an...

Vietnam: Economic cooperation with Italy strengthened
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ Vietnam and Italy commit to implementing the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) through specific action programs, marking an important turning point in economic cooperation. Italy, one of the first Western European countries to support Vietnam, is now Vietnam's third largest trading partner in the EU. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $2.85 billion, with a trade surplus for Vietnam of $1.43 billion. According to congthuong.vn, Italy is also a major investor in Vietnam, with 153 projects worth more than $536 million. The visit of Vietnamese Trade Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên to Italy for the G7 Trade Ministers' Meeting represents an opportunity to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Vietnam EU free trade agreement Italia Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza