Vietnam: Economic Freedom Improves in Global Ranking

October 20, 2024_ Vietnam has risen four spots to 99th out of 165 countries in the World Economic Freedom Rankings, compiled by Canada's Fraser Institute. The improvement was recorded in the annual report that analyzes policies and institutions that support economic freedom, considering various indicators. Over the past three years, Vietnam has seen a steady improvement in its scores and rankings, despite global challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. The ranking highlights the importance of economic policies in promoting economic freedom and growth in the country.