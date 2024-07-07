Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Economic growth objectives and technological innovations
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has set a target of 6.5%-7% GDP growth for the third quarter of 2024. To achieve this goal, the government aims to renew traditional growth drivers such as investment, exports and consumption, as well as promoting new sectors such as digital transformation, shared economy, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of establishing quality standards for electric and hybrid vehicles early to encourage production and import. The website nld.com.vn reports it. Other news includes integrating green technology into education and controlling the e-commerce market through mandatory authentication of online sellers.

