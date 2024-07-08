Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Economic growth target for 2024 updated

July 8, 2024_ After impressive growth of the Vietnamese economy in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, the Ministry of Planning and...

08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 8, 2024_ After impressive growth of the Vietnamese economy in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, the Ministry of Planning and Investment has updated the plan for the year. The goal is to achieve 7% growth for the full year. This update reflects the government's optimism regarding the country's economic prospects. The Ministry of Planning and Investment is the government body responsible for economic planning in Vietnam. This was reported by the news site Đầu tư. The updated economic plan was welcomed by analysts, who see it as a sign of confidence in Vietnam's recovery capabilities.

