Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Vietnam: Economic Stability Attracts Foreign Investment

Vietnam: Economic Stability Attracts Foreign Investment
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
06 September 2024_ Vietnam's economic stability has attracted the attention of foreign investors, said Viacheslav Kharinov, representative of the Russian Trade Office in the country. Kharinov stressed that Vietnam, as a socialist state, has a strict legal system and state control over the banking system, contributing to a favorable business environment. With a population of nearly 100 million, Vietnam has become a manufacturing hub in Asia, with companies such as Apple opening factories in the country. Kharinov also highlighted the potential of the Vietnamese workforce, which, although largely untrained, is seen as an opportunity for companies to offer training. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Vietnam continues to develop as a major player in the global economic landscape, attracting investment and creating opportunities for international companies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
