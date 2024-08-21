Vietnam: EdTech Market Grows Rapidly with $2 Billion Value

August 21, 2024_ The education technology (EdTech) market in Vietnam is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of around $2 billion. The compound annual growth rate is expected to reach around 20% in the next decade, attracting the attention of both local and international companies. This expansion is indicative of the growing interest in innovation in education and the adoption of advanced technologies in the education sector. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Vietnam, a rapidly developing country in Southeast Asia, is increasingly investing in digital education solutions to improve access and quality of education.