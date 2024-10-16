Vietnam: Electricity Law Reform Needed to Promote Renewable Energy

October 16, 2024_ Vietnamese experts have stressed the urgency of revising Vietnam’s Electricity Law, which has been in place for nearly 20 years, to align it with the Party’s energy policies and ensure consistency in the national legal framework. The proposed amendment aims to create a competitive and transparent energy market by promoting investment in renewable energy and introducing market prices for different energy sources. It also plans to improve electricity security and integrate green and smart technologies into the sector, Viet Nam News reported. Provinces are collecting feedback on the proposed amendments, highlighting the need for policies that support rural and disadvantaged areas in the energy sector.