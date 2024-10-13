Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Entrepreneurs Call for Clear, Simple Policies for Economic Growth

October 13, 2024_ On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Vietnam Entrepreneurs' Day, many entrepreneurs expressed the need for a clearer and...

Vietnam: Entrepreneurs Call for Clear, Simple Policies for Economic Growth
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Vietnam Entrepreneurs' Day, many entrepreneurs expressed the need for a clearer and simpler legal framework and policies to facilitate business operations. They stressed the importance of attracting strategic investments, especially in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Despite recent economic challenges, the textile sector has shown signs of recovery, with exports exceeding $28 billion. The source of this information is tuoitre.vn. Entrepreneurs also called for greater government support to address difficulties and promote sustainable growth in the current environment.

