Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
Vietnam: European Film Festival presents Autumn Edition in Hanoi and HCMC
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ The European Film Festival will host a special autumn edition, offering audiences in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City the chance to see award-winning films. The event will take place later this month and aims to celebrate European filmmaking talent, bringing a selection of critically acclaimed works. This initiative represents a great opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to explore the diversity and richness of European cinema. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The festival aims to strengthen cultural ties between Vietnam and Europe, promoting mutual understanding through cinematic art.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
will host Ho Chi Minh City film festival Hanoi
