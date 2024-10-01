Vietnam: Exhibition on Vietnamese Women Soldiers Opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
01 October 2024_ The Southern Women's Museum in Ho Chi Minh City has opened a contemporary exhibition dedicated to Vietnamese women soldiers during the wars of resistance. The exhibition, titled "Kỷ Vật - Ký Ức Của Chiến Tranh" (Memorabilia – Memories of War), features 93 items including letters, embroidered handkerchiefs and photographs of war heroines. The initiative aims to commemorate the sacrifice of women who contributed to national liberation, with a special focus on the "Vietnamese Heroic Mothers". The exhibition will remain open until December 31 at the museum located in Võ Thị Sáu Street, District 1, as reported by Việt Nam News. This event is an important opportunity to reflect on the history and contribution of women in Vietnam's struggle for independence.

