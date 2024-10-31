Vietnam: Experts Call for Market Strategies for Free Trade with UK

October 31, 2024_ Vietnamese experts have urged manufacturers and exporters to develop comprehensive market strategies to take advantage of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement. The agreement offers significant opportunities for expansion in their respective sectors, promoting bilateral trade. Companies are encouraged to identify and capitalize on the potential offered by the UK market, improving the competitiveness of their products. This is reported by Việt Nam News. The Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in 2021, aims to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries, contributing to Vietnam's economic growth.