Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Experts call for trade measures to protect steel industry

29 luglio 2024 | 12.22
July 29, 2024_ Vietnamese experts have highlighted the importance of adopting sound trade measures to support the domestic steel industry, which is threatened by unfair competition. These measures are considered fundamental to reduce economic damage and ensure the sustainability of the sector. Experts warn that without adequate interventions, the steel industry could suffer serious losses, compromising jobs and economic growth. The issue has become increasingly urgent in a context of increasing globalization and competition. Việt Nam News reports it. Proposed measures include implementing tougher tariffs and regulations for steel imports.

