Vietnam: Experts discuss impact of tax reform on beverage sector

August 11, 2024_ During a seminar organized by the Vietnam Federation of Trade and Industry (VCCI) and the Vietnam Beer, Wine and Soft Drink Association (VBA), experts and industry representatives expressed concerns about the proposed amendment to the Special Consumption Tax Law. Participants stressed the importance of considering a balanced approach that protects the interests of the state, businesses and consumers, especially in a difficult economic environment. It was highlighted that excessive tax increases could lead to an increase in the black market and increased use of unregulated alcoholic beverages, compromising public health. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The discussion focused on the need for a thorough analysis of the economic and social effects of the proposed tax changes.