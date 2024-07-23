Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 23, 2024_ As India shifts away from fossil fuels, some experts believe the country lacks storage capacity to fully meet its energy needs. The transition to cleaner energy sources requires adequate infrastructure to store the energy produced, but India currently appears to be unprepared. This deficit could hinder the country's efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and achieve sustainability goals. Experts highlight the importance of investing in advanced storage technologies to ensure a stable and sustainable energy supply. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. The issue of storage capacity is crucial to India's energy future and requires immediate attention from relevant authorities.

