August 19, 2024_ Vietnamese experts have stressed the need for stronger and more decisive measures to stop land-use rights auctions in Thanh Cao, an area of Thanh Oai, Hanoi. These auctions have raised concerns among residents and local authorities, who fear a negative impact on community development. The proposals include stricter regulations and closer monitoring of land allocation practices. The issue was raised in response to a rise in land-use disputes in the region. The news is reported by Đầu tư. Thanh Oai is a district in Hanoi, known for its urban growth and land management challenges.