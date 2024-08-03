Vietnam: FENDI Casa debuts in Ho Chi Minh with Italian elegance

02 August 2024_ FENDI Casa, the prestigious Italian furniture brand, has officially opened its doors in Ho Chi Minh, attracting the attention of enthusiasts and media. The launch event showcased a collection of products that combine fashion and design, reflecting the heritage of the FENDI brand, which has been active for almost a century. The artistic director of Eurasia Concept, Mathilde Trần, underlined how FENDI Casa represents a union between art, fashion and interior design, offering unique pieces for lovers of luxury. The news was reported by nakedanhnhan.net, highlighting the influence of Italian culture on the Vietnamese market. FENDI Casa continues to innovate, collaborating with renowned designers to create products that are both functional and artistically inspired.