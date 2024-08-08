Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: FENDI Casa launches its collection in Ho Chi Minh City

08 August 2024_ FENDI Casa, the prestigious Italian furniture brand, inaugurated its first showroom in Union Square, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the...

08 August 2024_ FENDI Casa, the prestigious Italian furniture brand, inaugurated its first showroom in Union Square, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the attention of experts and media. The event presented a range of products that combine elegance and tradition, reflecting the heritage of the FENDI brand, which has been active for almost a century. FENDI Casa has chosen Vietnam as a strategic market, recognizing the growing interest in luxury design among local consumers. The presentation was enriched by the participation of designer Coca Huỳnh, who shared her artistic vision in line with the philosophy of FENDI Casa, as reported by doanhnghiepvathitruong.com. This launch marks a significant step for FENDI Casa in strengthening its presence in the Asian market, promoting a dialogue between art, fashion and design.

