Vietnam: FENDI Casa launches its furniture collection in Ho Chi Minh City

05 August 2024_ FENDI Casa, the prestigious Italian furniture brand, inaugurated its first showroom in Union Square, Ho Chi Minh City, on 2 August 2024. The event presented a selection of products that combine elegance and tradition, reflecting the The almost century-old legacy of the FENDI brand. During the ceremony, participants were able to appreciate a refined installation curated by Eurasia Concept, with the participation of designer Coca Huỳnh, who underlined the importance of the interaction between art, fashion and design. FENDI Casa considers Vietnam to be a promising market to expand its cultural heritage and distinctive style, as reported by baotintuc.vn. The opening of this showroom represents a significant step for the brand in strengthening its presence in Asia, against a backdrop of growing interest in high-end interior design.