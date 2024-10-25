Vietnam: FENDI Casa launches its furniture collection in Ho Chi Minh City

October 24, 2024_ FENDI Casa, the prestigious Italian furniture brand, has opened its first showroom in Union Square, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the attention of experts and the media. The collection, which combines elegance and tradition, is designed to create luxurious living spaces, reflecting the refined aesthetics of the FENDI brand, which has been in business for almost a century. Eurasia Concept's artistic director, Mathilde Trần, emphasized how FENDI Casa caters to a clientele passionate about fashion and design, creating a link between furniture and haute couture. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the importance of the Vietnamese market for global luxury brands. FENDI Casa aims to establish a lasting connection with customers, turning furniture shopping into a cultural and artistic experience.