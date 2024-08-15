August 15, 2024_ Maison Fendi unveiled its Fall-Winter 2024 collection at the Saigon Opera House, an iconic venue for Vietnamese art and culture. The pieces, featuring elegant cuts and a sophisticated color palette, evoke European romanticism, with a touch of Italian style. The collection also features a tribute to Leigh Bowery, a fashion icon of the 1980s, and features a new version of the iconic Peakaboo bag, a symbol of versatility and sophistication. The news was reported by heritagevietnamairlines.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the international scene. The event celebrated not only Fendi's creativity, but also the cultural connection between Vietnam and Italy through art and fashion.