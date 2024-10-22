Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Ferrari presents new SF90 Stradale and Roma models in Ho Chi Minh City

October 22, 2024_ Ferrari, the famous Italian supercar brand, officially launched the SF90 Stradale and Roma models for the first time in Ho Chi Minh...

Vietnam: Ferrari presents new SF90 Stradale and Roma models in Ho Chi Minh City
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 22, 2024_ Ferrari, the famous Italian supercar brand, officially launched the SF90 Stradale and Roma models for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event marks an important milestone for Supreme Auto, which offers service and maintenance for Ferrari owners in Vietnam, supported directly by the Maranello factory. The Ferrari Roma, with its elegant design and high performance, represents the essence of Italian style, while the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari's first hybrid model, marks the beginning of a new era for the brand. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian luxury cars in the Vietnamese market. The event also offered customers the opportunity to customize their vehicles, an experience typical of Ferrari culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
supercar brand Ferrari Ferrari owners SF90 Stradale
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza