Vietnam: Ferrari presents new SF90 Stradale and Roma models in Ho Chi Minh City

October 22, 2024_ Ferrari, the famous Italian supercar brand, officially launched the SF90 Stradale and Roma models for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event marks an important milestone for Supreme Auto, which offers service and maintenance for Ferrari owners in Vietnam, supported directly by the Maranello factory. The Ferrari Roma, with its elegant design and high performance, represents the essence of Italian style, while the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari's first hybrid model, marks the beginning of a new era for the brand. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian luxury cars in the Vietnamese market. The event also offered customers the opportunity to customize their vehicles, an experience typical of Ferrari culture.