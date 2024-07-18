Vietnam: Ferrari Roma Spider officially debuts

July 17, 2024_ The Ferrari Roma Spider, a two-door sports car with a fabric roof, was officially presented to Vietnamese customers. Equipped with a 3.9L 620 horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine, the Roma Spider represents an evolution of the Roma model, already known for its success. The car was shown for the first time in Asia during the Universo Ferrari 2023 event in South Korea. The design of the Roma Spider recalls the legendary Ferrari 365 GTS4 from 1969. Autonet.com.vn reports. The Ferrari Roma Spider is distributed in Vietnam by Supreme Auto, with a starting price of around 20 billion dong.