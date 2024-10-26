Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Flood Alert in Central Vietnam Due to Typhoon Number 6

October 26, 2024_ Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp expressed concern that heavy rainfall of 500 to...

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp expressed concern that heavy rainfall of 500 to 700 mm is expected from Typhoon 6, which could cause flooding similar to that of 2020. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and preparing for any emergencies. In addition, in Ho Chi Minh City, agencies are struggling to find suitable candidates for talent incentive policies due to high requirements, thanhnien.vn reported. Flooding in Central Vietnam is a recurring problem, often exacerbated by extreme weather events, and requires adequate preparation by local authorities.

