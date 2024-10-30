Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
14:28
Vietnam: Floods devastate Quảng Bình, 4 dead and thousands displaced

October 29, 2024_ Heavy rains and floods in Quảng Bình have left four people dead and three missing, while around 600 tourists were left stranded at...

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ Heavy rains and floods in Quảng Bình have left four people dead and three missing, while around 600 tourists were left stranded at a resort due to flooding. Local authorities said more than 15,000 homes were submerged, forcing many residents to seek refuge in safer areas. The water level in the Nhật Lệ River has exceeded the alert level, reaching historic highs, Đầu tư reported. Schools in the province have been closed to ensure the safety of students during this weather emergency.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
