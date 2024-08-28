Vietnam: Food safety and hygiene in Ho Chi Minh City markets

August 28, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City authorities have called for enhanced food safety and hygiene measures in local markets, especially wholesale markets. The Department of Transport has worked with the police and other agencies to address violations of safety and hygiene regulations. This initiative aims to provide a safer environment for consumers and improve the quality of food products sold. This news is reported by tuoitre.vn. Ho Chi Minh City markets are known for their variety of fresh and local products, but they need stricter controls to ensure public health.