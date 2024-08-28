Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Food safety and hygiene in Ho Chi Minh City markets

August 28, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City authorities have called for enhanced food safety and hygiene measures in local markets, especially wholesale...

Vietnam: Food safety and hygiene in Ho Chi Minh City markets
28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City authorities have called for enhanced food safety and hygiene measures in local markets, especially wholesale markets. The Department of Transport has worked with the police and other agencies to address violations of safety and hygiene regulations. This initiative aims to provide a safer environment for consumers and improve the quality of food products sold. This news is reported by tuoitre.vn. Ho Chi Minh City markets are known for their variety of fresh and local products, but they need stricter controls to ensure public health.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local markets food safety markets market
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza