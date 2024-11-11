Vietnam: Footwear Industry Takes Advantage of Free Trade Agreement with UK to Boost Exports

November 11, 2024_ Vietnam’s footwear industry is benefiting from the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to boost exports, with a 25% increase in the first eight months of 2024. Footwear exports to the UK now account for 8% of total exports to the European Union. Despite global challenges, Vietnam has maintained steady growth, becoming the world’s second largest footwear exporter. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The industry aims to reach an export value of around US$27 billion in 2024, focusing on sustainable production practices and self-sourcing of raw materials.