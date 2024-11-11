Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Footwear Industry Takes Advantage of Free Trade Agreement with UK to Boost Exports

November 11, 2024_ Vietnam’s footwear industry is benefiting from the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to boost exports, with a 25% increase...

Vietnam: Footwear Industry Takes Advantage of Free Trade Agreement with UK to Boost Exports
11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Vietnam’s footwear industry is benefiting from the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to boost exports, with a 25% increase in the first eight months of 2024. Footwear exports to the UK now account for 8% of total exports to the European Union. Despite global challenges, Vietnam has maintained steady growth, becoming the world’s second largest footwear exporter. The source of this information is Việt Nam News. The industry aims to reach an export value of around US$27 billion in 2024, focusing on sustainable production practices and self-sourcing of raw materials.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
boost exports Vietnam esportazione export
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza