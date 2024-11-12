Vietnam: Foreign trade reaches $647.87 billion in first 10 months of 2024

November 12, 2024_ Vietnam recorded a trade turnover of US$647.87 billion in the first ten months of 2024, up 16% from the same period of the...

November 12, 2024_ Vietnam recorded a trade turnover of US$647.87 billion in the first ten months of 2024, up 16% from the same period of the previous year. This result highlights the recovery and growth of the Vietnamese economy, supported by an increase in exports and imports. Local authorities continue to promote policies to boost international trade and attract foreign investment. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its fast-growing economy and diversified exports, which include agricultural products, electronics, and textiles.