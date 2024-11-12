Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
Vietnam: Foreign trade reaches $647.87 billion in first 10 months of 2024

November 12, 2024_ Vietnam recorded a trade turnover of US$647.87 billion in the first ten months of 2024, up 16% from the same period of the...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ Vietnam recorded a trade turnover of US$647.87 billion in the first ten months of 2024, up 16% from the same period of the previous year. This result highlights the recovery and growth of the Vietnamese economy, supported by an increase in exports and imports. Local authorities continue to promote policies to boost international trade and attract foreign investment. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, is known for its fast-growing economy and diversified exports, which include agricultural products, electronics, and textiles.

