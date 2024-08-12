Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: FPT Shop Launches 10 New Electronics Stores Despite Previous Closures

August 11, 2024_ FPT Shop has opened 10 new electronics stores in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces, marking a major expansion in the market. This...

Vietnam: FPT Shop Launches 10 New Electronics Stores Despite Previous Closures
12 agosto 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ FPT Shop has opened 10 new electronics stores in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces, marking a major expansion in the market. This opening comes as major retail chains, including FPT, have closed hundreds of stores to optimize profits. FPT Shop, which recently entered the electronics sector, plans to further expand its network to 50 stores by the end of the year. The source of this news is Đầu tư. The company aims to diversify its offerings and capitalize on growth opportunities in the electronics and home appliances sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as major retail chains store stores major
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza