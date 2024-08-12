Vietnam: FPT Shop Launches 10 New Electronics Stores Despite Previous Closures

August 11, 2024_ FPT Shop has opened 10 new electronics stores in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces, marking a major expansion in the market. This opening comes as major retail chains, including FPT, have closed hundreds of stores to optimize profits. FPT Shop, which recently entered the electronics sector, plans to further expand its network to 50 stores by the end of the year. The source of this news is Đầu tư. The company aims to diversify its offerings and capitalize on growth opportunities in the electronics and home appliances sector.