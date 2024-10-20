Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Free Cancer Screening Project for Vulnerable Women

October 20, 2024_ On October 19, a free cancer screening project was launched at the Ho Chi Minh City Cancer Hospital, targeting over 2,000 women in...

20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 20, 2024_ On October 19, a free cancer screening project was launched at the Ho Chi Minh City Cancer Hospital, targeting over 2,000 women in need. The initiative, entitled "Chạm sẻ chia, Trao hy vọng", is implemented by NAPAS, Mastercard and Payoo, and targets working women aged 35 to 60, with low incomes and in vulnerable situations. Women identified as at risk will receive support for specialist examinations and treatment consultations. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. This project represents an important step forward in the fight against cancer in Vietnam, helping to improve the health of women in difficult economic conditions.

