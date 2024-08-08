Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
Vietnam: Free travel for passengers on the Nhổn-Hà Nội railway line

08 August 2024_ Passengers traveling on the elevated section of the Nhổn-Hà Nội urban railway line will be able to enjoy free travel for the first 15...

Vietnam: Free travel for passengers on the Nhổn-Hà Nội railway line
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ Passengers traveling on the elevated section of the Nhổn-Hà Nội urban railway line will be able to enjoy free travel for the first 15 days. This initiative was introduced to encourage the use of the new public transport service, which connects the center of Hanoi with the Nhổn area. The railway line represents an important step forward to improve urban mobility in the Vietnamese capital, helping to reduce road traffic. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The Nhổn-Hà Nội Line is a significant project for Hanoi's public transportation system, designed to facilitate citizens' travel and improve air quality in the city.

