Vietnam: Fruit and vegetable exports to reach $3.8 billion in 2024

August 13, 2024_ Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports exceeded $3.8 billion in the first seven months of 2024, up 23.4 percent from the same period last year. This increase is attributed to a strong growth in market demand, which has boosted overseas sales. Vietnam's agricultural sector continues to demonstrate its global competitiveness, contributing significantly to the national economy. Fruit and vegetable exports are an important source of income for many local farmers and producers. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam is a major producer of tropical fruits, with a variety of products including mangoes, pineapples, and dragon fruit.