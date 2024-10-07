Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: GDP growth 7.4% in third quarter despite Typhoon Yagi damage

Vietnam: GDP growth 7.4% in third quarter despite Typhoon Yagi damage
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 7.4% annual increase in the third quarter of 2024, despite the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi. Although this growth rate is lower than the 13.67% growth rate in the third quarter of 2022, it is still higher than the -6.17% growth rate in the third quarter of 2021. The industrial and service sectors contributed significantly to the growth, with rates of 9.11% and 7.51%, respectively. The GSO noted that despite the agricultural losses, the economy maintained relatively stable growth thanks to the joint efforts of the people and the government, as reported by Việt Nam News. The government has set a GDP growth target of 7% for the current year, a goal that appears achievable if the current trend continues.

Tag
GDP growth target Vietnam's gross domestic product quarter growth
